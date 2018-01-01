

Hopes High That Marin Will Lead Spain to Medal at European Championships



MADRID – Spain, led by Olympic champion Carolina Marin, has high expectations for its women’s shuttlers heading into the 2018 European Men’s and Women’s Team Championships in Kazan, Russia, this week.



Spain is the No. 2 seed among the women’s teams competing in the championships, which start on Tuesday.



Denmark will be a tough opponent in the championships, with both its men’s and women’s seeded No. 1.



The Spanish women’s first opponent in Group 2 will be Hungary, while the men will take on Belgium in Group 4.



Portugal and Slovakia are the other teams in women’s Group 2, and Russia and Bulgaria round out the men’s Group 4.



Marin will be joined on the Spanish women’s team, which finished in third place at the 2017 championships, by Beatriz Corrales, Elena Fernandez, Lorena Usle and Sara Peñalver.



The roster of the men’s team features Pablo Abian, Luis Enrique Peñalver, Javier Suarez, Alvaro Vazquez, Manuel Vazquez and Alberto Zapico.



The men will compete in seven groups and the women in six groups at the championships, with singles and two doubles matches being played in each group.



A total of 53 teams from 31 countries are competing in Kazan, with Denmark hoping to defend both its titles.



England and Germany both are fielding strong teams at the championships and should be in contention for medals.



