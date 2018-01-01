 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 13,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Wanda Metropolitano to Host Copa del Rey Final

MADRID – Wanda Metropolitano stadium will host the Copa del Rey final match between Barcelona and Sevilla, both clubs agreed on Monday.

During a meeting held at the Spanish soccer federation’s headquarters, representatives of the two clubs also agreed on April 21 as the date for the title match at Atletico Madrid’s newly-built stadium.

“I am satisfied. It is good when the clubs meet, review the possible options and a decision is taken. We reviewed it and we think that this is the best stadium and the best date,” Sevilla’s president Pepe Castro told the press.

This will be the first title match at Wanda Metropolitano since its inauguration on Sept. 16, 2017, and the third consecutive Spanish Cup final to be held at Atletico’s stadium.

The 68,000-seat stadium has also been chosen as the venue for the 2019 UEFA Champions League final.
 

