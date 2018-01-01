

Norway’s Lundby Earns Olympic Gold in Women’s Ski Jump



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Norwegian ski jumper Maren Lundby landed the gold medal on Monday in the women’s normal hill individual event at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.



Lundby clinched the gold with a 110-meter jump and 264.6 points, after having come in eighth at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.



Germany’s Katharina Althaus won the silver medal with a 106-meter jump and 252.6 points, while Sara Takanashi of Japan took bronze with 103.5 meters and 243.8 points.



Carina Vogt of Germany, who won gold at Sochi, came in fifth, ahead of Austria’s Daniela Iraschko-Stolz, who came in second four years ago.



