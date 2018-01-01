 
  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Tickets Go on Sale in Germany for the Berlinale Film Festival

BERLIN – Tickets for Germany’s Berlinale film festival went on sale Monday, with movie fans camping out for a chance to see some of the 400 films to be screened.

Long lines of cinephiles – some of whom had camped out overnight – formed outside the ticket offices in front of the Berlinale Palast in Berlin, where the upcoming festival is to be held.

“Let the 68th Games begin. We are super excited that ticket sale officially started today, so grab your tickets at our sales points or through our website,” a tweet on the Berlinale’s official Twitter account said.

Images captured by an epa photojournalist showed eager film-lovers laying in sleeping bags next to ticket booths, while other people showed off the long lengths of tickets they acquired.

Unlike Cannes, the festival in Berlin opens up all of its showings to members of the public, including those screening movies that are in competition.

The 68th edition of the Berlinale is set to open its doors on Thursday with the “Isle of Dogs,” an animated feature directed by Wes Anderson.

The competition will close on Feb. 25.
 

