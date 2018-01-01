

Passenger Trains Crash in Austria, Killing 1, Injuring Several



VIENNA – At least one person was killed and several were injured when two passengers trains crashed in the center of Austria on Monday, the federal rail company OBB confirmed in a statement.



Images made available by epa showed emergency services climbing into a hole that was made when the side of one train was almost completely ripped out by the crash.



“According to initial reports from rescue teams, several people were seriously injured,” read the OBB statement, which added that one person was pulled from the wreckage dead.



The Austrian Red Cross told local media that up to 20 people may have been hurt.



The cause of the accident, which occurred between near the central town of Niklasdorf, was yet to be determined.



The OBB said rescue efforts had ended and all injured passengers had been evacuated, but rail service in the area would remain interrupted due to the gravity of the accident.



