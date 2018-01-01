

Dutch Speed Skater Wust Wins Gold, 10th Olympic Medal



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Dutch speed skater Ireen Wust on Monday claimed the gold medal here at the Winter Olympics’ Ladies’ 1,500-meter, becoming the Netherlands’ all-time most successful Olympian with her record 10th career medal.



The 31-year-old Wust had already taken silver in the Ladies’ 3,000m on Saturday.



The Dutch star won with a time of one minute and 54.35 seconds, 0.2 seconds ahead of Japan’s Miho Takagi and 0.91 seconds ahead of fellow Dutch teammate Marrit Leenstra.



Wust became the Netherlands’ youngest-ever Winter Olympic champion when she won gold in the 3,000m in 2006 in Turin, Italy, at age 19.



She also won an Olympic bronze that year in the 1,500m; gold in the 1,500m in 2010 in Vancouver, Canada; and gold in the 3,000m and team pursuit and silver in the 1,000m, 1,500m and 5,000m events in Sochi, Russia, in 2014.



