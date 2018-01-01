 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 13,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Former Georgian President, Ukrainian Governor Saakashvili Arrested, Deported

KIEV – A former president of Georgia who later served as a governor in Ukraine was arrested on Monday at a restaurant in Kiev by masked men and deported to Poland, his official Facebook page confirmed.

Mikheil Saakashvili, who was stripped of his Ukrainian nationality after denouncing corruption in the government and had been arrested several times last Dec. after he tried to re-enter Ukraine, had in recent weeks claimed that he was being persecuted by authorities.

“Unidentified men in masks grabbed and carried Saakashvili away to an unknown place,” read the statement on Facebook.

The message was accompanied by several videos that showed men in military-style uniforms dragging someone away from a restaurant, which the Facebook posts termed an abduction by hijackers.

Liza Bogutska, a spokesperson for the politician, assured there was evidence that he was taken to an airport outside Kiev, from where he was deported to Warsaw.

In a statement, the Ukrainian border service said that Saakashvili had been on Ukrainian territory illegally and was therefore returned to the country he had entered from.

Saakashvili is accused of participating in criminal organizations and plotting a coup against the Ukrainian government, including President Petro Poroshenko, who in 2016 he accused of enabling corruption.

He was stripped of his Ukrainian nationality by Poroshenko in July 2017.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved