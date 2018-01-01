 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 13,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Boca Juniors Beats Temperley, Stays on Top of Argentine League

BUENOS AIRES – Boca Juniors beat Temperley 1-0, consolidating its hold on the top spot in the Argentine Superliga standings after partial play in the tournament’s 15th round.

Talleres beat Banfield 1-0 and moved into second place, seven points behind Boca Juniors, while the Independiente-San Lorenzo match was postponed until March 4.

Boca Juniors forward Dario Benedetto remains the top scorer, with nine goals, even though he has not played in the past six matches due to an injury.

Defensa y Justicia’s Nicolas Fernandez and Patronato’s Sebastian Ribas are tied for second place, with eight goals scored.

In other Superliga 15th-round action, Lanus beat River Plate 1-0; Godoy Cruz edged Belgrano 2-1; Patronato shut out Velez Sarsfield 2-0; and Defensa y Justicia beat Chacarita Juniors 4-2.

On Monday, Atletico Tucuman will take on San Martin de San Juan; Tigre will play Argentinos Juniors; and Huracan will clash with Rosario Central.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved