

Boca Juniors Beats Temperley, Stays on Top of Argentine League



BUENOS AIRES – Boca Juniors beat Temperley 1-0, consolidating its hold on the top spot in the Argentine Superliga standings after partial play in the tournament’s 15th round.



Talleres beat Banfield 1-0 and moved into second place, seven points behind Boca Juniors, while the Independiente-San Lorenzo match was postponed until March 4.



Boca Juniors forward Dario Benedetto remains the top scorer, with nine goals, even though he has not played in the past six matches due to an injury.



Defensa y Justicia’s Nicolas Fernandez and Patronato’s Sebastian Ribas are tied for second place, with eight goals scored.



In other Superliga 15th-round action, Lanus beat River Plate 1-0; Godoy Cruz edged Belgrano 2-1; Patronato shut out Velez Sarsfield 2-0; and Defensa y Justicia beat Chacarita Juniors 4-2.



On Monday, Atletico Tucuman will take on San Martin de San Juan; Tigre will play Argentinos Juniors; and Huracan will clash with Rosario Central.



