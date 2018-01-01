

Canadian Freestyle Skier Kingsbury Wins 1st Gold at PyeongChang



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury won on Monday the men’s moguls gold medal at the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, his first-ever Olympic gold.



With six world championships under his belt, Kingsbury displayed his prowess during the moguls event, scoring a stellar 86.63 points on his final run in a discipline he has dominated for over five years, improving on his silver medal at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.



Matt Graham of Australia earned silver, his country’s first medal at PyeongChang, with a score of 82.57 points, ahead of bronze medalist Daichi Hara of Japan, who earned 82.19 points.



Reigning world champion Ikuma Horishima of Japan lost control and crashed out during his second run of the final.



His countryman Sho Endo held the top of the classification after the first round with a score of 82.72 points, ahead of Graham (81.93) and Hara (81.29).



The top 12 skiers headed into the second round of the final, with Hara prevailing over his rivals with a score of 82.30 points, followed by Kingsbury (82.19) and the United States’ Casey Andringa (80.80).



Kingsbury saved his finest run for last, besting the competition and taking home the gold.



