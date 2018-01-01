 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 13,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Canadian Freestyle Skier Kingsbury Wins 1st Gold at PyeongChang

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury won on Monday the men’s moguls gold medal at the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, his first-ever Olympic gold.

With six world championships under his belt, Kingsbury displayed his prowess during the moguls event, scoring a stellar 86.63 points on his final run in a discipline he has dominated for over five years, improving on his silver medal at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

Matt Graham of Australia earned silver, his country’s first medal at PyeongChang, with a score of 82.57 points, ahead of bronze medalist Daichi Hara of Japan, who earned 82.19 points.

Reigning world champion Ikuma Horishima of Japan lost control and crashed out during his second run of the final.

His countryman Sho Endo held the top of the classification after the first round with a score of 82.72 points, ahead of Graham (81.93) and Hara (81.29).

The top 12 skiers headed into the second round of the final, with Hara prevailing over his rivals with a score of 82.30 points, followed by Kingsbury (82.19) and the United States’ Casey Andringa (80.80).

Kingsbury saved his finest run for last, besting the competition and taking home the gold.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved