Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

AC Milan to End 20-Year Relationship with Adidas, Signs Deal with Puma

ROME – Italian top-tier team AC Milan announced on Monday a new sponsorship deal with sports brand Puma, which is slated to come into effect for the new season and is to mark an end to the club’s 20-year relationship with Adidas.

A statement on the club’s official website said the long-term deal would be effective as of July 1, just in time for the 2018/19 pre-season friendlies and the summer transfer window.

“I am very pleased to announce our partnership with PUMA, to whom we are bound by mutual esteem and by our common passion for sports and football values,” said Milan’s CEO Marco Fassone of the deal, which is to see Puma become the club’s official partner, global technical suppliers and official licensing partner, according to a press release.

Milan, which shares the San Siro stadium with city rivals Internazionale, was currently 7th in Italy’s Serie A.

It is one of Italy’s most successful teams, boasting 18 league titles and seven Champion’s League trophies.

“We are very proud to be partnering with AC Milan. They are one of the most successful clubs in the Football history with a large, global fan base and the team and their fans show the true spirit of football,” said Bjorn Gulden, Puma CEO, adding that the Rossoneri shirt was one of the most recognizable in the world of soccer.

Milan has been linked to Adidas since 1998 and had a deal signed until 2023, but the German sports brand revised its contract in October when the club, which has failed to make the Champions League since 2013/14, came under the majority ownership of a Chinese investment company.
 

