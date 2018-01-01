

Medellin, Once Caldas and Nacional Share Colombian League Lead



BOGOTA – Independiente Medellin beat Boyaca 2-1, pushing its point total to six and moving into a three-way tie for the top spot in the Colombian league with Once Caldas and Atletico Nacional.



Envigado, Deportivo Pasto, America de Cali, Millonarios and Alianza Petrolera all have four points and hold the fourth through eighth slots in the standings, respectively.



In other Colombian league action over the weekend, Jaguare shut out La Equidad 1-0, Once Caldas beat Bucaramanga 2-0, Deportivo Pasto took out Junior 2-0 and Alianza Petrolera blanked Leones 1-0.



Independiente Medellin’s Juan Fernando Caicedo and Once Caldas’s Yesus Cabrera are tied for the league lead in goals with two each.



Some of the notable matches in the third round of play will feature Once Caldas taking on Deportivo Pasto; Deportes Tolima playing Alianza Petrolera; Independiente Medellin clashing with the Millonarios; and the Patriotas playing Atletico Nacional.



