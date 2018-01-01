 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 13,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Guillermo del Toro to Preside 75th Venice International Film Festival’s Jury

ROME – The organizers of the Venice International Film Festival announced on Monday their decision to select Mexican cinematographer Guillermo del Toro to preside over this year’s International Jury.

The world’s oldest film festival, founded in 1932 and today regarded as one of the world’s three most important such events along with Cannes and Berlin, will take place from Aug. 29-Sept. 8 with Del Toro, who is currently riding on a wave after his latest film, “The Shape of Water” accrued 13 nominations and is considered a front-runner to win the Best Director Oscar at this year’s 90th edition on March 4, presiding.

“To serve as president in Venice is an immense honor and responsibility that I accept with respect and gratitude,” Del Toro said, adding that Venice was a window to world cinema and an “opportunity to celebrate its power and cultural relevance.”

The decision to choose Del Toro was taken by Venice Festival board chair Paolo Baratta and festival director Alberto Barbera.

“Del Toro personifies generosity, a love for movies past or future, and a passion for the kind of cinema that can spark emotions, affect people,” Barbera said, adding that Del Toro “will be a genial, inquisitive and enthusiastic President.”

The Mexican director, who last year screened his Oscar nomination-laden film “The Shape of Water” at the Venice Festival will be tasked, with another eight, yet to be announced, jurors with deciding this, the 75th edition’s, winners of the festival’s Golden and Silver Lion awards for Best Film or Best Film director, among others.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved