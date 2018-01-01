

Pumas Regain Top Spot in Mexican League’s Clausura Tournament



MEXICO CITY – The UNAM Pumas are back in the top spot in the Mexican league’s Clausura tournament standings, following a 2-1 home win over the Morelia Monarcas over the weekend.



Coach David Patiño’s Pumas squad took the match in the sixth round of play in the tournament, which ends on April 29, thanks to excellent play from Chilean forward Nicolas Castillo and Argentine striker Martin Alustiza.



Alustiza scored a goal in the 29th minute and the Pumas benefited from an own goal by Morelia’s Carlos Guzman in minute 50.



Morelia’s Miguel Sansores managed to put his team on the scoreboard in the 80th minute.



The Pumas are 4-0-2 and have 14 points, two more than the America Aguilas, which played to a 1-1 tie with defending champs Tigres, and three more than Monterrey, a 2-1 loser to Toluca.



In other Mexican league action over the weekend, Queretaro beat Tijuana 2-0 on a pair of goals from Edson Puch and Lobos BUAP knocked off Atlas 3-1.



Necaxa shut out Cruz Azul 2-0, Leon took out Puebla 2-1 and Santos Laguna blanked the Guadalajara Chivas 2-0.



Tournament play will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday, with Atlas playing Necaxa; Lobos BUAP taking on Tigres UANL; America going up against Morelia; Santos Laguna clashing with Leon; Queretaro taking on Guadalajara; Monterrey playing Cruz Azul; Puebla going up against Toluca; the Pumas UNAM playing Veracruz; and Pachuca slugging it out with Tijuana.



