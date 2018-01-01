 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

France Rugby Players Quizzed by Police, Plane Halted at Edinburgh Airport

PARIS – The France rugby team was stopped from flying home after its narrow defeat to Scotland in a Six Nations game because Scottish police had to conduct interviews with some team members as potential witnesses to an alleged crime in Edinburgh city center, officials told EFE on Monday.

The airplane charted for the French international squad was ordered to remain on standby at Edinburgh airport while police investigated an alleged assault that took place after the match, although it was later allowed to depart, officials said.

“Following an initial report of sexual assault in Edinburgh city center during the early hours of Monday 12th February, police conducted various lines of inquiry, including speaking to a number of potential witnesses,” a Police Scotland statement said. “These inquiries have established that no crime has been committed.”

The French rugby governing body confirmed that several members of the French team were held up for questioning.

Earlier reports speculated that the players had been involved in a brawl.

France suffered a thrilling, narrow 32-26 loss in front of a Scottish home crowd on Sunday afternoon.
 

