Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World

Cambodia Deports 7 Foreign Nationals over Dance Parties

BANGKOK – Cambodian authorities have deported seven foreign nationals while another three were being processed for allegedly organizing parties that featured dancing considered to be indecent, officials said Monday.

The foreigners, who left Cambodia between Thursday and Saturday, included five British nationals and two Canadians.

One of the lawyers representing those deported, Ouch Sopheaktra, told local media that the authorities dropped the charges after arriving at an agreement with the defendants to leave the country.

The seven were part of a group of 10 people who police arrested on Jan. 25 in the northern city of Siem Reap for allegedly holding a pool party with dancing considered to be inappropriate and about 90 foreign nationals in attendance.
 

