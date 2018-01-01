 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

International Donor Conference for Iraqi Reconstruction Begins in Kuwait

CAIRO – An international donor conference began on Monday in the Kuwaiti capital to raise funds for Iraq’s reconstruction following its three-year war against the Islamic State terror organization, the official KUNA news agency said.

Iraq’s government said it would need an estimated $88.2 billion for reconstruction, according to the director general of Iraq’s planning ministry, Qusay Adulfattah, during the conference’s opening in Kuwait City.

Meanwhile, European officials stressed the importance of supporting Iraq’s reconstruction processes with an emphasis on humanitarian aid.

The International Committee of the Red Cross’s deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa, Patrick Hamilton, said that Iraq’s path to reconstruction was in its initial stages and that the task at hand was to ensure the country’s seven million people received the aid they needed.

The three-day conference’s first session started with several meetings of high-level experts to address the reconstruction program in Iraq and the role of funding institutions.
 

