 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 13,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Barça’s Dembele Misses Training due to Stomach Problems

BARCELONA – FC Barcelona’s French forward Ousmane Dembele missed Monday’s training session due to gastric problems, the La Liga leader announced on its website.

Dembele, Barcelona’s second-most expensive signing following Philippe Coutinho, had returned to competition on Sunday during the goalless draw against Getafe, after being sidelined for nearly two months with a thigh injury.

“Barça’s French striker, Ousmane Dembélé, had an upset stomach and did not train,” the club said on its website, without providing further details.

The 20-year-old Dembele’s first season at Barcelona has been plagued by physical issues.

In September 2017, the former Borussia Dortmund player tore the biceps femoris tendon in his left thigh, which forced him to undergo a surgery that put him out of action for three and a half months.

Barcelona is scheduled to take on Eibar in a La Liga match on Saturday, before playing against hosts Chelsea in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved