

Barça’s Dembele Misses Training due to Stomach Problems



BARCELONA – FC Barcelona’s French forward Ousmane Dembele missed Monday’s training session due to gastric problems, the La Liga leader announced on its website.



Dembele, Barcelona’s second-most expensive signing following Philippe Coutinho, had returned to competition on Sunday during the goalless draw against Getafe, after being sidelined for nearly two months with a thigh injury.



“Barça’s French striker, Ousmane Dembélé, had an upset stomach and did not train,” the club said on its website, without providing further details.



The 20-year-old Dembele’s first season at Barcelona has been plagued by physical issues.



In September 2017, the former Borussia Dortmund player tore the biceps femoris tendon in his left thigh, which forced him to undergo a surgery that put him out of action for three and a half months.



Barcelona is scheduled to take on Eibar in a La Liga match on Saturday, before playing against hosts Chelsea in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.



