Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Laura Dahlmeier Wins Second Biathlon Gold at Winter Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Germany’s Laura Dahlmeier won a second gold medal in biathlon after clinching the 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) pursuit on Monday at the Winter Olympics in South Korea’s PyeongChang.

Dahlmeier had won the 7.5-kilometer sprint on Saturday and has now bagged two gold medals in three days at the Alpensia Biathlon Center.

At the Biathlon World Championships held in Austria’s Hochfilzen last year, Dahlmeier had won five gold medals.

Slovakia’s Anastasiya Kuzmina, who is already a four-time Olympic medalist, edged out France’s Anais Bescond by 0.2 seconds to claim silver.

Kuzmina, who faced four shooting penalties, ended up 29.4 seconds behind Dahlmeier.
 

