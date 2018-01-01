 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Halep Reaches Sponsorship Deal with Nike Ahead of Qatar Open

BUCHAREST – World No. 2 tennis player Simona Halep of Romania confirmed on Monday she had signed a sponsorship agreement with United States’ athletic apparel giant Nike.

The deal between Nike and the former world No. 1 star, who competed in the Australian Open without a sponsor, will be effective immediately, with Halep competing on Wednesday at the 2018 Qatar Open, which runs Feb. 12-18.

“I Just Did It,” Halep tweeted, in comic reference to Nike’s slogan “Just Do It.”

Halep will receive nearly $2 million a year, some $800,000 more than her deal with German athletic brand Adidas, from which she split after four years of collaboration, according to Romanian media.

The 26-year-old Romanian star now joins the list of top tennis players sponsored by Nike, including Serena Williams of the United States, Maria Sharapova of Russia, Rafael Nadal of Spain and Roger Federer of Switzerland.

This sponsorship agreement comes several days after Halep’s recovery from severe dehydration, which sent her to the hospital following her loss in the punishingly hot Australian Open final against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark on Jan. 27.
 

