 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 13,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

China Introduces Changes in Restrictions on Overseas Investment

BEIJING – China has restricted the investments that its companies can make overseas in several sectors, including property, hotels and equity investment funds, while easing restrictions in other sectors, including electricity and telecoms, the official newspaper People’s Daily reported Monday.

The National Development and Reform Commission has updated its list of “sensitive sectors,” in which investment in other countries will be restricted.

The new list will be effective from March 1.

Under the new regulation, Chinese companies wanting to invest overseas in projects concerning telecoms, large-scale land development, and electric mains and power grids will only need to complete record filings with the authorities like other common sectors without the need for special official approval.

These sectors have been removed from the “sensitive sectors” list for the first time since 2014, when they were included on the list.

Among the sectors added to the list by the Commission are the arms industry, investment in property, hotels, cinemas, entertainment, sports clubs, and equity investment funds.

Cross-border water resource development and news media have been retained on the list.

This decision is part of the government’s desire to reduce “irrational investment” overseas.

China’s non-financial outbound direct investment in 2017 fell 29.4 percent year-on-year to $120.08 billion.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved