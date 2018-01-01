HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Johnson Stays Ahead of Competition in Gold World Rankings



NEW YORK – Dustin Johnson of the United States stayed ahead of the competition in the World Golf Ranking released on Monday, with an average of 10.75 points, while Spain’s Jon Rahm held on in second.



US golfers maintained half of the Top 10 spots, with Jordan Spieth in third, Justin Thomas in fourth, Rickie Fowler in seventh and Brooks Koepka in ninth.



England’s Justin Rose came in fifth, narrowly ahead of Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama.



Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy dropped two spots to 10th, switching places with Australia’s Jason Day, who climbed to eighth.



The current golf Top 10 rankings and average points are as follows:



Dustin Johnson (United States) 10.75



Jon Rahm (Spain) 9.10



Jordan Spieth (United States) 8.39



Justin Thomas (United States) 7.84



Justin Rose (England) 7.34



Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 7.26



Rickie Fowler (United States) 6.73



Jason Day (Australia) 6.02



Brooks Koepka (United States) 5.93



Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 5.82

NEW YORK – Dustin Johnson of the United States stayed ahead of the competition in the World Golf Ranking released on Monday, with an average of 10.75 points, while Spain’s Jon Rahm held on in second.US golfers maintained half of the Top 10 spots, with Jordan Spieth in third, Justin Thomas in fourth, Rickie Fowler in seventh and Brooks Koepka in ninth.England’s Justin Rose came in fifth, narrowly ahead of Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama.Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy dropped two spots to 10th, switching places with Australia’s Jason Day, who climbed to eighth.The current golf Top 10 rankings and average points are as follows: Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

