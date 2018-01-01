HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Wozniacki Keeps Firm Grip on World No. 1 in WTA Rankings



LONDON – Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki continued to maintain a firm grip on her place as the world’s top-ranked player in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings released on Monday, nearly 350 points ahead of Romania’s Simona Halep.



Wozniacki ousted Halep as world No. 1 last month after winning the Australian Open title.



In an unchanged top 10 this week, Spain’s Garbiñe Muguruza came in fourth, ahead of the Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova.



The current WTA Top 10 rankings and point scores are as follows:



Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 7,965 points



Simona Halep (Romania) 7,616



Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,835



Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 5,690



Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5,445



Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 5,000



Caroline Garcia (France) 4,495



Venus Williams (United States) 4,277



Angelique Kerber (Germany) 3,031



Julia Görges (Germany) 2,900

