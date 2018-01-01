 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 13,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Revelers Take to Streets of German Cities for Famed Carnival Parades

COLOGNE, Germany – Revelers in towns and cities of western Germany took to the streets on Monday for parades marking the culmination of the carnival season.

Participants were dressed in elaborate garb and many wore masks as they marched alongside effigies depicting diverse political personalities, while onlookers gathered on the roadsides to catch a glimpse of the action.

Citizens in the traditionally Catholic cities of Mainz, Cologne and Düsseldorf were among those who celebrated the occasion of “Rosenmontag,” or Rose Monday, as part of the festivities marking the onset of Lent, the six weeks before the Christian feast of Easter.

In the southwestern town of Rottweil, carnival-goers turned out in jester outfits for the traditional “Narrensprung,” or Jesters’ Parade.

Internationally-known figures such as United States President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were among those caricatured for this year’s editions of the parades.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved