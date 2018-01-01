 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 13,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Philippine Prosecution Charges Spanish Citizen in Terror Case

MANILA – Prosecutors in the Philippines filed charges on Monday against a 20-year-old Spanish citizen who was arrested for alleged terror links, accusing him of illegal possession of explosives, a crime which carries a life sentence in the country.

Abdelhakim Labidi Adib, of Tunisian origin and born in Madrid, was arrested on Jan. 22 at a military checkpoint on Basilan island, a stronghold of the Abu Sayyaf terror group in the southern Philippines, allegedly carrying two hand-grenades and an improvised explosive device in his backpack, according to the petition filed in the court by the armed forces.

“The arrest of respondent and the recovery of the above articles (explosives) from him are justified,” prosecutor Peter L Ong said in the petition, which was seen by EFE.

The prosecutor rejected the Spaniard’s claims that he was in the Philippines as a tourist, was arrested illegally, and that the backpack did not belong to him and he was not a Muslim.

The prosecutor said that the his claim of having reached Basilan after being lured by a local is impossible to believe, and supported the military’s version, which said that Labidi tried to flee and threw away the bag.

The military has alleged that Labidi is a “sympathizer” of Abu Sayyaf, a group linked to the Islamic State and responsible for multiple attacks and kidnappings in the archipelago in recent years.

Labidi, who is being held at a detention center in Manila, still has a chance of filing a petition for the dismissal of the case before the trial begins.

The possession of explosives or incendiary devices such as grenades, homemade detonators and Molotov cocktails carries a life sentence in the Philippines.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved