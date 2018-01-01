 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 13,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Nadal Stays Atop ATP Rankings; Federer Aims to Overtake

LONDON – Spain’s Rafael Nadal continued to hold the top spot in the men’s Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday, while Switzerland’s Roger Federer maintained a close second with a chance to overtake the injured Spaniard.

To dethrone Nadal and reclaim the lead for the first time since October 2012, Federer needs to reach the semifinals in the Rotterdam Open this week, from which Nadal will be absent while recovering from leg surgery.

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, closed to within 155 points of Nadal after his win last month at the Australian Open against world No. 3 Marin Cilic of Croatia.

Alexander Zverev of Germany jumped to fourth place ahead of Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov, while Spain’s Pablo Carreño-Busta maintained his hold on 10th place, continuing to keep South Africa’s Kevin Anderson out of the Top 10.

The current ATP Top 10 rankings and point scores are as follows:

  1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 9,760 points


  2. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 9,605


  3. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,960


  4. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,450


  5. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 4,425


  6. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 4,060


  7. David Goffin (Belgium) 3,400


  8. Jack Sock (United States) 2,880


  9. Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 2,815


  10. Pablo Carreño-Busta (Spain) 2,705
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved