Nadal Stays Atop ATP Rankings; Federer Aims to Overtake



LONDON – Spain’s Rafael Nadal continued to hold the top spot in the men’s Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday, while Switzerland’s Roger Federer maintained a close second with a chance to overtake the injured Spaniard.



To dethrone Nadal and reclaim the lead for the first time since October 2012, Federer needs to reach the semifinals in the Rotterdam Open this week, from which Nadal will be absent while recovering from leg surgery.



Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, closed to within 155 points of Nadal after his win last month at the Australian Open against world No. 3 Marin Cilic of Croatia.



Alexander Zverev of Germany jumped to fourth place ahead of Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov, while Spain’s Pablo Carreño-Busta maintained his hold on 10th place, continuing to keep South Africa’s Kevin Anderson out of the Top 10.



The current ATP Top 10 rankings and point scores are as follows:



Rafael Nadal (Spain) 9,760 points



Roger Federer (Switzerland) 9,605



Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,960



Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,450



Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 4,425



Dominic Thiem (Austria) 4,060



David Goffin (Belgium) 3,400



Jack Sock (United States) 2,880



Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 2,815



Pablo Carreño-Busta (Spain) 2,705

