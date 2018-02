Canada Wins Team Gold in Figure Skating



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea Ė Canada won the team gold in figure skating on Monday with a total of 73 points at the Winter Olympics in South Koreaís PyeongChang.



Following the men and womenís free skate, and the ice dance events at the Gangneung Ice Arena, Canada emerged winners ahead of the Olympic Athletes from Russia (66 points) and the United States (62 points).



The team figure skating event began on Friday with menís and pairs short programs.



The womenís short program and dance and pairsí free skate was held on Sunday.



On Monday, men and womenís free skate, and the ice dance were held, after which Canada were declared the winners.