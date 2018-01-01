

Canada Wins Team Gold in Figure Skating



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Canada won the team gold in figure skating on Monday with a total of 73 points at the Winter Olympics in South Korea’s PyeongChang.



Following the men and women’s free skate, and the ice dance events at the Gangneung Ice Arena, Canada emerged winners ahead of the Olympic Athletes from Russia (66 points) and the United States (62 points).



The team figure skating event began on Friday with men’s and pairs short programs.



The women’s short program and dance and pairs’ free skate was held on Sunday.



On Monday, men and women’s free skate, and the ice dance were held, after which Canada were declared the winners.



