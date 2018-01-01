

Spain’s Queralt Castellet Qualifies for Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run



GANGNEUNG, South Korea – Spain’s Queralt Castellet has qualified to compete in the Ladies’ Halfpipe Final Run 1 at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Games on Tuesday.



Catellet finished fifth in the snowboarding qualification run at Phoenix Park on Monday, in which American Chloe Kim went through first.



Queralt scored 71.50 points, 24 less than Kim, who went through on 95.5 points, followed by China’s Jiayu Liu, who scored 87.75 points and Japan’s Haruna Matsumoto, with 84.25 points.



“I’m optimistic (...) One has to be positive,” Queralt told EFE, with regard to the Tuesday final run, where she will be aiming for gold.



