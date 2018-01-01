 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 13,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Jamie Anderson Wins Slopestyle Snowboarding Gold for US

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Jamie Anderson of the United States won on Monday the women’s slopestyle final at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Anderson, the defending champion after winning the event in the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014, repeated her golden run in PyeongChang.

The 83 points she scored in her first run were enough to keep her in first place in a final heavily affected by strong winds, with the third round being cancelled due to bad conditions.

Canadian Laurie Blouin (76.33) and the Finn Enni Rukajarvi (75.38) were no match for Anderson, who was the only snowboarder to cross the 80-points mark.

With her win, the US completed a double of slopestyle snowboarding gold medals after 17-year-old Redmond Gerard won the men’s event on Sunday.

Slopestyle consists of athletes showing tricks in three enormous jumps over a snow-slope, with the performance judged on the technique, level of difficulty, the height and the speed of the jumps.
 

