North Korea Stresses Importance of Its Delegation’s Visit to the South



SEOUL – The official media of North Korea praised on Monday the importance of the historic trip to the South of a delegation that included the sister of the regime’s supreme leader, and highlighted that this visit paves the way for peace.



“The latest trip by the high-level delegation served as an important occasion in improving relations between North and South Korea, and setting up an environment for peace on the Korean Peninsula,” North Korea’s main newspaper Rodong Sinmun reported on Monday.



The official newspaper of the Workers’ Party was referring to the North Korean delegation’s three-day visit to the South to attend the opening of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games and meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.



Kim Yo-jong, the sister of leader Kim Jong-un, became the first member of the Kim dynasty to travel to South Korea, where she conveyed during a meeting an invitation for president Moon to meet in Pyongyang with the North Korean leader.



Kim Yo-jong and the North’s honorary president, Kim Yong-nam, who officially led the delegation, were seen sitting next to the South Korean president on Sunday during the North Korean Samjiyon Orchestra’s second concert at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul.



The North Korean delegation’s visit to the South came after agreements between the two Koreas were reached in January, which enabled the North to participate in the Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 9 in the South Korean county of PyeongChang.



If the inter-Korean meeting at the highest level is to be convened in Pyongyang, it would be the first in a decade following the ones in 2000 and 2007, held in the North’s capital during the years of the so-called “Sunshine Policy,” which marked the closest relations to date between the two countries.



Among those who participated in such meetings were the late leader and father of Kim Jong-un, Kim Jong-il, and the late former presidents of the South, Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun, respectively.



