 
Caracas,
Monday
February 12,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

North Korea Stresses Importance of Its Delegation’s Visit to the South

SEOUL – The official media of North Korea praised on Monday the importance of the historic trip to the South of a delegation that included the sister of the regime’s supreme leader, and highlighted that this visit paves the way for peace.

“The latest trip by the high-level delegation served as an important occasion in improving relations between North and South Korea, and setting up an environment for peace on the Korean Peninsula,” North Korea’s main newspaper Rodong Sinmun reported on Monday.

The official newspaper of the Workers’ Party was referring to the North Korean delegation’s three-day visit to the South to attend the opening of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games and meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Kim Yo-jong, the sister of leader Kim Jong-un, became the first member of the Kim dynasty to travel to South Korea, where she conveyed during a meeting an invitation for president Moon to meet in Pyongyang with the North Korean leader.

Kim Yo-jong and the North’s honorary president, Kim Yong-nam, who officially led the delegation, were seen sitting next to the South Korean president on Sunday during the North Korean Samjiyon Orchestra’s second concert at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul.

The North Korean delegation’s visit to the South came after agreements between the two Koreas were reached in January, which enabled the North to participate in the Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 9 in the South Korean county of PyeongChang.

If the inter-Korean meeting at the highest level is to be convened in Pyongyang, it would be the first in a decade following the ones in 2000 and 2007, held in the North’s capital during the years of the so-called “Sunshine Policy,” which marked the closest relations to date between the two countries.

Among those who participated in such meetings were the late leader and father of Kim Jong-un, Kim Jong-il, and the late former presidents of the South, Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun, respectively.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved