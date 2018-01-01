

US Advances in Fed Cup despite Williams Sisters Losing in Doubles



ASHEVILLE, North Carolina – Serena and Venus Williams lost to Lesley Kerkhove and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands 6-2, 6-3 in a Fed Cup doubles match on Sunday.



It was Serena William’s, the younger of the two sisters, first tennis competition in more than a year, after she took time off to give birth to a daughter five months ago.



The United States had already clinched winning the best-of-five Fed Cup event after Venus defeated Richel Hogenkamp 7-5, 6-1 in singles play, this after beating Arantxa Rus 6-1, 6-4 and CoCo Wandeweghe’s comeback win over Hogenkamp 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3 on Saturday.



Williams was challenged strongly by Hogenkamp in the first set of their singles match, but clearly bested her in the second set, this after the Dutch player, who had played for almost three hours in her loss on Saturday to CoCo Vandeweghe, appeared rather worn out.



The Williams sisters’ doubles loss on Sunday merely reduced the final US score to 3-1, but they advanced to an April 21-22 World Group semifinal in France, which had defeated Belgium 3-2 on the weekend.



Serena’s last competitive tennis outing was her win at the 2017 Australian Open – while pregnant, no less – thus securing her 23rd career Grand Slam singles title.



She had said on Friday that her match this weekend would be “the start of a long process” as she recovers her style and strength, particularly given the fact that she suffered from small blood clots in her lungs that kept her in bed for weeks after her daughter’s birth.



After Venus won her match on Sunday, she was paired with her sister for the doubles confrontation, although Serena had originally been scheduled to take the court with teammate Lauren Davis.



Also this weekend, the Czech Republic beat Switzerland 3-1 and Germany defeated Belarus 3-2 in other Fed Cup action. Germany will now host the Czech Republic in the other semifinal.



