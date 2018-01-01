

Valencia Defeats Levante 3-1 in La Liga



VALENCIA, Spain – Valencia garnered a sorely needed three points by defeating Levante 3-1 in the Mestalla soccer derby, an intense and controversial duel in which the home team faced off against a worthy rival.



The home squad had been unable to secure a win in any of its last six games in all competitions and they desperately needed a victory to be able to keep pushing for a Champions League spot in La Liga.



Valencia managed to get on the board first in the 17th minute, however, thanks to a tally by Santi Mina after a corner kick, although Levante answered back almost immediately with a goal by Postigo.



The game opened up at that point with sallies by both squads, although Valencia was a little bit more incisive than the visitors.



During the final stretch before the break, Santi Mina once again was on the verge of scoring after a good pass by Gaya, but the effort came to nought.



After the break, Levante was pushing for a score to take the lead, but could not get anything going and it was Vietto in the 65th minute who finally gave the one-up to the home squad, and then Parejo in the 89th minute on a penalty kick who put the icing on the cake before the 38,199 spectators present.



