 
Caracas,
Monday
February 12,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

New York Attorney General Sues Harvey Weinstein, His Brother and Firm

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed a lawsuit in federal court on Sunday against Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein, his brother Robert and the firm that both lead, The Weinstein Company (TWC), after a four-month investigation into inappropriate sexual conduct.

The lawsuit includes new allegations against Weinstein, who heads his production studio, regarding “vicious and exploitative mistreatment” of company employees, according to a statement.

The formerly powerful producer was accused of sexual harassment and assault for the first time in two reports in early October after dozens of women came out with new testimony against him, and shortly thereafter the New York AG’s office began to investigate TWC.

The lawsuit claims that executives for the firm “repeatedly failed to take meaningful steps to protect company employees or curb (Harvey Weinstein’s) misconduct” despite “many complaints” made by victims to the company’s human resources department, among other things.

The suit also says that Weinstein’s contract extension included “an unusual provision that effectively monetized, rather than prohibited, ongoing acts of sexual harassment and misconduct.”

The producer’s contract stated that if the company had to “make a payment to satisfy a claim that you have treated someone improperly in violation of the Company’s Code of Conduct,” then Harvey Weinstein would face a $250,000 penalty for the first such instance, followed by “$500,000, for the second such instance, $750,000 for the third such instance, and $1,000,000 for each such additional instance,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit says that Weinstein’s firm repeatedly broke New York laws by not protecting its employees from sexual harassment, intimidation and discrimination, Schneiderman said, asserting that the victims should receive compensation.

The AG also filed the lawsuit in the face of the “imminent sale” of TWC, which he believes would leave the victims without adequate compensation and the terms of which would allow the accused to obtain new executive positions in a new firm.

According to details shared by the AG’s office, Weinstein allegedly repeatedly told some employees that he would “kill” them and their families if they crossed him, adding that they didn’t know what he was capable of and other such threats.

Meanwhile, Schneiderman claims that Robert Weinstein allowed Harvey to create a hostile work environment and was aware of his brother’s sexual misconduct.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved