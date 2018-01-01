 
Caracas,
Monday
February 12,2018
 
  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Mexican Artist Melchor Peredo Named Member of National Art Creators System

VERACRUZ, Mexico – Mexican muralist Melchor Peredo Garcia was named member of Mexico’s National Art Creators System for 2017-2020, adding six murals to his extensive body of work.

“It is an honor, what else can I say?” the artist, who hates acknowledging he is 91, told EFE.

Inspired by artists Jose Clemente Orozco, Diego Rivera and David Alfaro Siqueiros, Peredo – born in Mexico City in 1927 – learned the al fresco technique and gave it his own personal touch, creating murals designed for eternity.

He is one of the last icons of the artistic movement born in Mexico at the turn of the 20th century, a movement founded by a group of intellectual artists following the Mexican Revolution.

“I wanted to be a muralist like Diego Rivera and a socially aware artist,” he said. “I admired Diego Rivera’s communist views in such a city of contrasts.”

Peredo has been an artist since age 14 because someone once told him that he “painted well.”

“I believed it and could not get rid of the bad habit,” Peredo said.

The artist has lived in the mountainous city of Xalapa, near the Gulf of Mexico, for almost 30 years.
 

