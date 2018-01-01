

Italy Downs Spain in Fed Cup Action



ROME – Italy’s Deborah Chiesa downed Spain’s Lara Arruabarrena in Fed Cup tennis action 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7) on Sunday, thus taking Italy to a 3-1 victory in the first elimination round of World Group II.



In the southern Italian city of Chieti, Arruabarrena was unable to capitalize on a 4-1 advantage in the third set, going down to defeat in 2 hours and 23 minutes to the Italian, who was making her Fed Cup debut at age 21.



The Spanish team, headed by Anabel Medina, was unable to contend with the more powerful Italian squad, and will find out next Tuesday which team they will have to face off against on April 21-22 to ensure their place in Group II.



Earlier on Sunday, Sara Errani had put Italy up 2-1 in its tie against Spain in the first round of the Fed Cup’s World Group II, giving her team the lead for the first time.



In the third rubber of the tie, Errani defeated Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in two hours and 18 minutes, earning her second straight singles win.



Errani had gotten Italy on the scoreboard, defeating Arruabarrena 6-1, 6-1 in the second singles rubber, evening it for her team.



Suarez Navarro had given Spain the lead by defeating Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-3 in the first rubber.



Italy will now play in the World Group playoff April 21-22 for a place in the 2019 World Group.



