

Mirza Basic Earns 1st Career Title at Sofia Open



SOFIA – Bosnia’s Mirza Basic earned on Sunday his first ever title by defeating Romania’s Marius Copil 7-6 (6), 6-7 (4), 6-4 in the final of the Sofia Open tennis tournament on Sunday.



In his first career final, Basic, ranked No. 129 in the world, needed two hours and 19 minutes to get rid of Copil, who was also making his debut in the championship matches.



Basic, who has now ensured himself a first-ever spot among the world’s top 100 tennis players, had defeated Switzerland’s top-seeded star Stan Wawrinka in the semifinals.



