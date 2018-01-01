

Getafe Hands Barcelona 2nd Consecutive League Draw



BARCELONA – Getafe handed Barcelona on Sunday its second consecutive league draw as they battled to a scoreless result, just days after Barça defeated Valencia 2-0 in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals.



As Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde expected, his players’ efforts during last Thursday’s cup game impacted negatively in their matchup with visiting Getafe, but they also suffered defensive woes.



With Samuel Umtiti suspended, Thomas Vermaelen injured and Gerard Pique struggling with right knee discomfort, Colombian defender Yerry Mina made it into the starting lineup for the first time with his new club.



Despite seizing control of the game, Barça did not pose a real danger at Vicente Guaita’s goal thanks to Getafe’s defensive approach.



An unawarded potential penalty after Bruno Gonzalez Cabrera fouled Barcelona’s Argentine star Lionel Messi in the 15th minute and Luis Suarez’s goal nullified for offsides in the last gasp were all that Barça could achieve before the intermission.



Getafe, meanwhile, had a close scoring chance, with five minutes to go before the break, when Angel Luis Rodriguez Diaz dribbled past Mina, then fired a shot that went above of the crossbar.



After the break, Getafe played more comfortably, while Barcelona tried to push its rival seeking to get on the board, with Luis Suarez nearly scoring with a shot that just missed the target.



Guaita saved another effort by Brazilian Philippe Coutinho 15 minutes into the second half.



In an attempt to boost his team’s performance, Valverde brought in Andres Iniesta and Ousmane Dembele for Coutinho and Paco Alcacer with 30 minutes to go before second-half stoppage time.



Iniesta did not participate much in the game, while Dembele, returning to the field after recovering from his second injury this season, missed nearly every play he took part in.



Mina threatened Getafe with two headers just when the visitors decided to defend with everything they had, bringing in Mathieu Flamini for Angel, their only striker in the game.



Messi blasted a shot that Guaita blocked, while Suarez squandered a real scoring chance during stoppage time, nearly heading the ball home although Guaita made a great save.



Despite the draw, Barcelona still tops La Liga table with 59 points, seven points ahead of the second-place Atletico Madrid.



