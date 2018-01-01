 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Olimpia Beats Real España 1-0, Keeps Lead in Honduran League

TEGUCIGALPA – Olimpia remains in the lead in the Honduran league’s Clausura tournament, thanks to its 1-0 win over defending champion Real España in the seventh round of play.

Wilfredo Barahona’s own goal at minute 62 gave Olimpia the win on Saturday in a match that was dull at times.

Coach Martin Garcia’s Real España did not take advantage of the home crowd in San Pedro Sula and lost the game.

The final score is unsettling for Real España which plays Juticalpa next and has six points in six matches.

First-place Olimpia has 15 points, followed by Motagua, with 12 points.

On Sunday, Motagua will play Marathon.

Play in the Clausura tournament’s seventh round will wrap up on Sunday with Juticalpa taking on Universidad Pedagogica, Vida playing Real Sociedad and Honduras Progreso clashing with Platense.
 

