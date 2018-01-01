

French Perrine Laffont Claims Moguls Gold at PyeongChang



PHOENIX PARK, South Korea – France’s 19-year-old Perrine Laffont claimed on Sunday the gold medal in women’s moguls at the second day of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.



Laffont scored 78.65 points to unseat defending Canadian champion Justine Dufour-Lapointe, who was just shy of the top spot, taking silver with a score of 78.56 points.



Kazakhstan’s Yulia Galysheva took the bronze medal and her place on the podium with 77.40 points.



Laffont added Sunday’s Olympic victory to the two medals she won at the 2017 World Championships; gold in dual moguls and silver in moguls.



Despite being one of the favorites heading into the event after winning the 2017 world title, Australia’s Britteny Cox had to settle for fifth place, just behind her countrywoman Jakara Anthony.



