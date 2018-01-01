

Sassuolo Still Searching for 1st League Win in 2018, Draws 0-0 vs. Cagliari



REGGIO EMILIA, Italy – Sassuolo’s goalless draw against Cagliari on Sunday was one more missed opportunity to win a Serie A match in 2018.



Cagliari extended Sassuolo’s winless drought to six matches, as their last taste of success was all the way back on Dec. 23, when they defeated Inter Milan 1-0.



After 24 matches, Sassuolo had collected just 23 points and sat in the 15th spot in the league table, winning just six games and losing 13.



Cagliari, meanwhile, failed to build on their win against SPAL in the previous round, playing to a draw for the 13th time so far this season.



