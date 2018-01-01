

Atletico Nacional Beats Santa Fe, Takes Top Spot in Colombian League



BOGOTA – Atletico Nacional beat Independiente Santa Fe 1-0, taking the top spot in the Colombian league standings.



Atletico Nacional, which has six points, moved ahead of Envigado, America and Alianza Petrolera, all of which have four points in the standings.



Dayro Moreno scored in the 11th minute of Saturday’s game on a pass from Macnelly Torres to give Atletico Nacional, known as “The King of Cups,” the only points it needed to put away Santa Fe.



The win allowed Nacional, which is coached by Argentine Jorge Almiron, to put its Superliga loss to bitter rival Millonarios behind it.



Independiente Santa Fe played reserves against Atletico Nacional, saving its starters for the upcoming Libertadores Cup match against Chile’s Santiago Wanderers.



In other Colombian league action, Envigado beat Rionegro Aguilas 2-0, while Atletico Huila edged Deportivo Cali 1-0.



America, coached by Uruguayan Jorge “Polilla” Da Silva, tied Deportes Tolima 1-1 after blowing at least three easy scoring opportunities.



Alianza Petrolera, for its part, came away with a 1-0 win over Leones, which is 0-2.



On Sunday, Boyaca Chico plays Independiente Medellin, the Jaguares take on La Equidad, the Millonarios play the Patriotas, Bucaramanga takes on Once Caldas and Deportivo Pasto plays Junior.



