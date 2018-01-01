 
Caracas,
Monday
February 12,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Atletico Nacional Beats Santa Fe, Takes Top Spot in Colombian League

BOGOTA – Atletico Nacional beat Independiente Santa Fe 1-0, taking the top spot in the Colombian league standings.

Atletico Nacional, which has six points, moved ahead of Envigado, America and Alianza Petrolera, all of which have four points in the standings.

Dayro Moreno scored in the 11th minute of Saturday’s game on a pass from Macnelly Torres to give Atletico Nacional, known as “The King of Cups,” the only points it needed to put away Santa Fe.

The win allowed Nacional, which is coached by Argentine Jorge Almiron, to put its Superliga loss to bitter rival Millonarios behind it.

Independiente Santa Fe played reserves against Atletico Nacional, saving its starters for the upcoming Libertadores Cup match against Chile’s Santiago Wanderers.

In other Colombian league action, Envigado beat Rionegro Aguilas 2-0, while Atletico Huila edged Deportivo Cali 1-0.

America, coached by Uruguayan Jorge “Polilla” Da Silva, tied Deportes Tolima 1-1 after blowing at least three easy scoring opportunities.

Alianza Petrolera, for its part, came away with a 1-0 win over Leones, which is 0-2.

On Sunday, Boyaca Chico plays Independiente Medellin, the Jaguares take on La Equidad, the Millonarios play the Patriotas, Bucaramanga takes on Once Caldas and Deportivo Pasto plays Junior.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved