Latin American Herald Tribune
  Sports

Cilic’s Withdrawal Takes Shine off Argentina Open Field

BUENOS AIRES – Croatian world No. 3 Marin Cilic’s last-minute decision to pull out of the Argentina Open has taken some of the shine off the tournament, depriving fans of an opportunity to watch the Australian Open finalist in action in Buenos Aires.

The ATP 250 event, which starts on Monday, will still have Austria’s Dominic Thiem, the world No. 6; Spain’s Pablo Carreño Busta, who is ranked 10th; Spain’s Albert Ramos Viñolas, the world No. 21; and Spanish world No. 40 Fernando Verdasco in the main draw.

Italy’s Fabio Fognini, the world No. 22; Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman, the world No. 24; Britain’s Kyle Edmund, who is ranked 26th in the world; France’s Gael Monfils, the world No. 43; and Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas, the world No. 32, will also be in action at the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club.

In addition to Schwartzman, seven other Argentine players – Horacio Zeballos, Guido Pella, Leonardo Mayer, Federico Delbonis, Nicolas Kicker, Carlos Berlocq and Pedro Cachin – will compete in the 21st Argentina Open.

The Argentine No. 1, Juan Martin del Potro, who is ranked 9th in the world, will not be playing in the event.

The Argentina Open is part of the ATP’s South American clay-court circuit, which also includes events in Quito, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paolo.

Cilic told tournament organizers he needed to rest after his two-week run to the final in Australia, while defending champion Alexandr Dolgopolov, of Ukraine, is out with an injury.

The Argentina Open offers $568,190 in prize money.
 

