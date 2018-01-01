

German Biathlete Peiffer Wins 1st Olympic Gold in 10k Sprint



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Germany’s Arnd Peiffer took home on Sunday his first Olympic gold medal in the men’s 10-kilometer biathlon sprint at the PyeongChang Winter Games.



Peiffer completed the 10km course, which combines cross country skiing and target shooting, with a time of 23 minutes and 38.8 seconds and an error-free shooting portion.



The 30-year-old Peiffer’s previous best Olympic result was his silver medal in the men’s 4x7.5km relay, which he earned four years ago at the Sochi Winter Games.



Silver medalist Michal Krcmar of the Czech Republic also made his first-ever podium appearance, finishing 4.4 seconds slower than Peiffer.



Italy’s Dominik Windisch earned bronze after finishing 7.7 seconds behind the winner and with one missed shot in the second field.



Martin Fourcade of France came in the eighth place, a disappointing performance for the two-time gold medalist at Sochi.



Fourcade, an 11-time world champion, missed three shots in the first field, losing any hope of fighting for a medal during the sprint competition.



