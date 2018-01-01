 
Caracas,
Monday
February 12,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Sevilla Back on Track with 1-0 Win over Girona

SEVILLE, Spain – Sevilla pulled off on Sunday a 1-0 home win against Girona in the 23rd round of La Liga, getting back on track after a defeat and a draw in its previous two matches.

Aday Benitez missed his chance to open the scoring for Girona after he failed to convert a penalty four minutes before the end of the first half.

Pablo Sarabia scored the winner for Sevilla in the first minute of the second half.

Girona, which had two victories and two draws in the past four rounds, struggled to even the score, but in the end suffered its eighth defeat this season.

After this win, Sevilla jumps to the sixth position with 36 points, while Girona provisionally holds the ninth place with 31 points.

Unbeaten Barcelona, which is set to host Getafe later on Sunday, leads the La Liga table with 58 points.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved