 
Caracas,
Monday
February 12,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  Sports

America Ties Defending Champs Tigres 1-1 in Mexican League Play

MONTERREY, Mexico – Jeremy Menez nailed a penalty kick in the 69th minute to help America tie the defending champion Tigres UANL 1-1 in the sixth round of the Mexican league’s 2018 Clausura tournament.

Andre Gignac had put the Tigres ahead 1-0 in the 41st minute of Saturday night’s match in the northern city of Monterrey.

The two teams went on the attack early, but the excellent play of the goalkeepers kept it from being a high-scoring match.

The tie put America in second place in the standings, with 12 points, trailing the first-place Pumas by two points, while the Tigres have eight points.

In other Mexican league action, Leon beat Puebla 2-1 on goals by Mauro Boselli in minute 3 and Andres Andrade in the 20th minute, while Necaxa knocked off Cruz Azul 2-0 on goals by Dieter Villalpando in the 14th minute and Carlos Gonzalez in minute 64.

On Sunday, Monterrey will play Toluca and Veracruz will take on Pachuca.
 

