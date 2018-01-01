 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Nine Killed in Ongoing Attack on Army Camp in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India – An insurgent attack against an army camp on Sunday killed nine people in Indian-controlled Kashmir and wounded 10, officials said, with fighting still taking place.

In a statement, the defense ministry said that five soldiers, one civilian and three insurgents were killed during the attack on the city of Jammu’s Sunjuwan Military Camp.

“The sanitization and search operations are continuing,” the ministry added.

Meanwhile, Kashmir police chief S.P. Vaid said four insurgents had been killed during the attack.

Among the 10 wounded were a pregnant woman and a 14-year-old boy, whose injuries were critical.

“Army doctors worked through the night to save the life of a severely-injured pregnant lady with a gunshot wound, and through cesarean section delivered a baby girl. Both the mother and the baby are stable,” the defense ministry said in the statement.

The attack began early Saturday when several assailants dressed in military uniforms and armed with assault rifles and hand grenades stormed the military camp.

The attack, which has not been attributed to any group, began a day after the fifth anniversary of Afzal Guru’s hanging for his role in an attack on parliament, and one day before the death anniversary of Maqbool Bhat, the founder of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, who was hanged on Feb. 11, 1984.

An attack against a camp of the Central Reserve Police Force on Dec. 31 had claimed the lives of at least four policemen and two insurgents.
 

