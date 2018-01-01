HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Kruger Wins Men’s Skiathlon Gold in Norway 1-2-3



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Norway’s Simen Hegstad Krueger took gold on Sunday in the Men’s 15km+15km Skiathlon Cross Country Skiing event at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, while his compatriots Martin Johnsrud Sundby and Hans Christer Holund won silver and bronze, respectively, to complete a Norwegian medal sweep.



Kruger, 24, achieved the greatest success of his career on Sunday, winning gold after completing the 30-kilometer (18.6 miles) course in one hour, 16 minutes and 20 seconds, eight seconds clear of Sundby.



Holund finished third, 9.9 seconds behind the winner.



The top three brought Norway’s medals total to seven, including 1 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze.



