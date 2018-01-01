 
Caracas,
Monday
February 12,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Rescue Operations End after Earthquake That Killed 17 People in Taiwan

TAIPEI – Rescue teams in Taiwan ended on Sunday the rescue operations after it pulled out the last two bodies trapped after a magnitude-6.4 earthquake rocked the city of Hualien in Taiwan on Tuesday, leaving 17 dead and 279 injured.

The more than 100-hour search operation, which was hindered by almost constant aftershocks and severe weather conditions, ended after rescue teams located the two last missing people underneath rubble and declared them dead, but they could not reach their bodies.

The team accordingly ended the rescue operation and deployed heavy excavators, with the consent of the relatives of those trapped, who arrived on the island from China on Saturday, according to Hualien Mayor, Fu Kun-Chi.

The 17 killed include nine from mainland China, five Taiwanese nationals, a Canadian couple and one Filipino woman.

Fourteen of the dead were in the Yun Men Tsui Ti residential-commercial building, which houses the Meilun Hotel.

The 12-story building was tilted at angle of more than 30 degrees following the quake, and firefighters had to place metal support beams to prevent it from collapsing.

The Hualien government said on Thursday it had started the investigations to ascertain if the building, erected in 1995, complied with the regulations, especially measures to protect against earthquakes.

Besides the dead and the injured, 800 people have been evacuated, 727 victims have taken refuge in shelters, while 7,100 households in the city of Hualien remain without water and 195 schools buildings have sustained damage.

Taiwan is located on the “Pacific Ring of Fire,” an area known for intense seismic activity, and was hit by a magnitude-7.6 earthquake in 1999 that killed at least 2,415 people.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved