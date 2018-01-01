 
Caracas,
Monday
February 12,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  Sports

Thompson Scores 25 as Warriors Beat Spurs

OAKLAND – Klay Thompson scored 25 points, including 10 in the third quarter alone, as the Golden State Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 122-105 at the Oracle Arena on Saturday.

With the win, the Warriors gave Steve Kerr his 250th coaching victory.

Kerr is now the fastest coach to reach 250 wins in NBA history, having done so in 302 games, overtaking Phil Jackson, who had reached the milestone in 346 games.

Point guard Stephen Curry added 17 points and eight assists, while Draymond Green put up a double-double and 17 points and 11 assists for the Warriors.

The Spurs were led by LaMarcus Aldridge and Kyle Anderson, who each scored 20 points.

Reserve guard Manu Ginobili made 13 points in 19 minutes of play, shooting 5-of-13 from the field, including 3-of-8 from behind the 3-point line, and had one rebound and six assists.

Center Pau Gasol scored seven points in 11 minutes of play, hitting 3-of-7 from the field, 1-of-2 free throws, and managed three rebounds and one assist.
 

