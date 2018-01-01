HOME | World (Click here for more)

At Least 27 Killed, 16 Injured in Bus Accident in Indonesia



JAKARTA – Sixteen people were being treated in a hospital in west Java on Sunday after sustaining injuries in a bus crash that killed at least 27 people.



The incident occurred on Saturday evening after the bus carrying local tourists collided with a motorcycle, flipped over and ran off the road in Ciater, western Java, according to local media.



Grieving relatives gathered at a local hospital on Sunday morning to identify the victims and begin funeral rites, including the recital of prayers and the preparation of the bodies.



The police was investigating the causes of the bus crash.



Serious traffic accidents are common in Indonesia due to bad road conditions and poor enforcement of safety measures.



JAKARTA – Sixteen people were being treated in a hospital in west Java on Sunday after sustaining injuries in a bus crash that killed at least 27 people.The incident occurred on Saturday evening after the bus carrying local tourists collided with a motorcycle, flipped over and ran off the road in Ciater, western Java, according to local media.Grieving relatives gathered at a local hospital on Sunday morning to identify the victims and begin funeral rites, including the recital of prayers and the preparation of the bodies.The police was investigating the causes of the bus crash.Serious traffic accidents are common in Indonesia due to bad road conditions and poor enforcement of safety measures. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

