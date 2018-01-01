HOME | World (Click here for more)

North Korean Leader’s Sister Has Lunch with South Korean Prime Minister



SEOUL – A North Korean delegation visiting South Korea, which includes the sister of the North Korean leader, had lunch with South Korean Prime Minister Moon Jae-in in Seoul on the last day of its visit.



Lee Nak-yon hosted the lunch for the high-level North Korean delegation, led by Kim Yo-jong, Kim Jong-un’s sister, and the President of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly, Kim Yong-nam, at a hotel in Seoul.



Although the details of the agenda of the North Korean delegation have not been revealed, it is expected to return to Pyongyang on Sunday after a three-day historic visit, which included taking in the opening of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Friday night.



Kim Yo-jong, the first member of the Kim family which has ruled North Korea since the 1950s to visit the South, extended an invitation to the South Korean premier to meet Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang.



Were it to take place, it would be the first inter-Korean summit in more than a decade, although Moon has said that the two countries, technically still at war, must create the right conditions to make the meeting a reality.



The prime minister and the North Korean delegation greeted each other with great warmth at the beginning of the meeting, to which the press did not have any access, according to South Korean TV footage.



The delegation’s visit was a result of agreements reached between the two Koreas in January to facilitate the North’s participation in the PyeongChang Winter Games.



Despite the United States’ skepticism, expressed this week during Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to the region, Seoul believes the North Korean delegation’s visit is a real sign of improving bilateral relations, and could help Pyongyang and Washington return to the negotiating table after a year marked by North Korea’s repeated weapons tests and US President Donald Trump’s aggressive rhetoric in response.



